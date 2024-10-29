Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 5.0% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $194.73 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

