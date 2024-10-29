Tanger Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Tanger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years. Tanger has a dividend payout ratio of 123.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Stock Up 0.3 %

Tanger stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. Tanger has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

View Our Latest Report on SKT

Tanger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.