Tanger Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Tanger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years. Tanger has a dividend payout ratio of 123.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Tanger stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. Tanger has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.81.
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
