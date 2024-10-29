Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
TGT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.13. 651,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.
In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
