TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

