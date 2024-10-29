TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 47.8% in October

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TDK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. 83,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,312. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. TDK has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that TDK will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.