Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $67.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE TECK opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 27.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 33.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1,291.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

