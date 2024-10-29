Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 31.0% in October

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

TIIAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 3,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,567. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

