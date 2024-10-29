Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tema Oncology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 319,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 19.01% of Tema Oncology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tema Oncology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Tema Oncology ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994. Tema Oncology ETF has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11.

About Tema Oncology ETF

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

