Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.690-3.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.120-11.730 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on THC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.24.

NYSE:THC opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

