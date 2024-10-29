TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0223

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $130.25 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00036939 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,142,978,939 coins and its circulating supply is 5,829,595,315 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

