Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,866. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded down $3.99 on Tuesday, hitting $258.52. 32,167,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,447,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.54. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $273.54. The firm has a market cap of $829.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.45.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

