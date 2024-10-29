Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,161,400 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the September 30th total of 3,732,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TBVPF remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Thai Beverage Public has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

