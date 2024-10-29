Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,161,400 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the September 30th total of 3,732,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.7 days.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TBVPF remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Thai Beverage Public has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.45.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thai Beverage Public
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks Reporting Kitchen Sink Quarters to Usher in a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.