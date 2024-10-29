The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.35 Per Share

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from The European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ESCT opened at GBX 172.05 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £678.61 million, a PE ratio of 821.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.06. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 136.50 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

