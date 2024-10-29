The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Up 43.5% in October

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $843,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

GGZ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

