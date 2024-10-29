Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) EVP Sells $168,048.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $4.77 on Tuesday, reaching $547.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,552. The firm has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $604.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.21 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

