Titan International (TWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Titan International has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $532.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.02 million. Titan International had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, analysts expect Titan International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Titan International Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

