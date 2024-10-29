Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.68, but opened at $140.72. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $140.65, with a volume of 350,685 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $3,826,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,361,265.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 125.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 106.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

