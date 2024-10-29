Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 186,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. 51,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

