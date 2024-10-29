Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in October

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toyo Tire Stock Performance
Toyo Tire stock remained flat at $14.93 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Toyo Tire has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $16.01.
About Toyo Tire
