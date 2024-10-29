Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in October

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

Toyo Tire stock remained flat at $14.93 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Toyo Tire has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $16.01.

About Toyo Tire

Featured Stories

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

