Traders Buy Large Volume of Canadian Solar Call Options (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,417 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 233% compared to the typical volume of 4,632 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Quarry LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 43.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Glj Research boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $930.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

