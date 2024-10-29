Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

