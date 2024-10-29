Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Toll Brothers accounts for 1.8% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers
In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.1 %
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.
View Our Latest Analysis on TOL
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toll Brothers
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 2 Stocks That Crushed Short Sellers With Impressive Gains
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Global Semiconductor Stocks Set to Benefit From China’s EV Boom
- About the Markup Calculator
- Inflation Trades Gain Momentum: What Investors Should Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.