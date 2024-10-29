Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Toll Brothers accounts for 1.8% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $150.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $160.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average of $131.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on TOL

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.