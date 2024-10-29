Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

NYSE:UNH opened at $565.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $608.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

