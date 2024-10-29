Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $402,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.58.

NYSE TT opened at $392.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $185.75 and a 1-year high of $406.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

