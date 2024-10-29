Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW) Short Interest Down 24.2% in October

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Traws Pharma Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TRAW traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.37. Traws Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Traws Pharma had a negative return on equity of 144.95% and a negative net margin of 60,641.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Traws Pharma will post -146 earnings per share for the current year.

Traws Pharma Company Profile

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

