Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.06. The company has a market capitalization of $258.48 billion, a PE ratio of 235.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.07 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

