Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,381. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

