Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $66.51, but opened at $70.00. Trex shares last traded at $66.63, with a volume of 538,724 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.42 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Trex’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,428 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,288,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 7.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,843,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,631,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trex by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 92,563 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,144,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.