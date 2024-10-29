TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 2.1 %

TPVG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. 104,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,018. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $266.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Sajal Srivastava bought 11,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $79,311.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 250,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,023.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 846,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 119,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 169.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 271,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 739.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 110,132 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 435.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 87,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

