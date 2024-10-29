TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLSI. Northland Securities started coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TLSI

Insider Activity at TriSalus Life Sciences

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, CEO Mary T. Szela acquired 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,386.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 110,966 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TLSI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 20,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,831. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $117.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.47. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.