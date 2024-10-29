TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 196,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 151,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

