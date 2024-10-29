Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,663,000 after purchasing an additional 103,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,931,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,600,000 after purchasing an additional 311,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. 598,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229,303. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

