Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,753 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,370,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,843,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

