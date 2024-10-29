Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 2,074,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

