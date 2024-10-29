Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in General Dynamics by 67.1% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 336.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.19.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $303.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,598. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $237.35 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

