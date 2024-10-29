Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Sells 386 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

TIP traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $107.78. The company had a trading volume of 481,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

