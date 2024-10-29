Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 5.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.77. The company had a trading volume of 717,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,820. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $202.41 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

