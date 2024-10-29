Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.426-8.809 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. 1,561,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

