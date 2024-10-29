UPM-Kymmene Oyj Declares Annual Dividend of $0.81 (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.8112 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18.
About UPM-Kymmene Oyj
