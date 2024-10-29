UPM-Kymmene Oyj Declares Annual Dividend of $0.81 (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.8112 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

