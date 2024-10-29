US Capital Advisors Expects Reduced Earnings for Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

ENB opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 39,229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 51.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 40,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 65,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

