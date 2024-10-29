Valaris (VAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. On average, analysts expect Valaris to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VAL opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Valaris has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

In other Valaris news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Valaris news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,326.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valaris from $91.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

