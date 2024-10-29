Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $758,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 141.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

