Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.43. The company had a trading volume of 90,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,759. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.99 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.49.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

