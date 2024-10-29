Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 129,479 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 4.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $283,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 633,996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 574,799 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 270,315 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock remained flat at $48.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 332,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $49.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
