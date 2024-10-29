Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 129,479 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 4.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $283,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 633,996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 574,799 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 270,315 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock remained flat at $48.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 332,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.