Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 7,096 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $63,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.75. 114,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.77 and its 200 day moving average is $187.88.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

