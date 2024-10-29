Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 8,295 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,496 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,558,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 47,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. 70,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

