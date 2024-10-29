Vance W. Tang Sells 2,700 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,220. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.16. 412,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.68 and its 200-day moving average is $336.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.33 and a 52-week high of $424.63.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.