VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,635 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,427,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,833 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,575,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,363,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 396.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 196,097 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MLN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.91. 129,347 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.