Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,792 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 143,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.71. 5,259,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,470,736. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

