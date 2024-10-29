Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $73,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after buying an additional 1,837,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.